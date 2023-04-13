Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Lisle-based Navistar expects a big increase in the sales of electric trucks and buses this year. The company’s CEO tells Crain’s, Navistar expects a tenfold increase in sales with delivery of 2,000 EVs in 2023. It previously announced plans for half of its sales to be zero emission by 2030 and complete EV conversion by 2040. Navistar currently has 200 electric trucks and buses on the road. The company says it’s also looking for a new partner for its driverless technology.

Also, a University of Chicago economics professor says Chicago will be lucky not to lose money on the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Listen for more below: