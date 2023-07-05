Ryan Burrow has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

NBC Sports says an average 4.8 million people tuned in for the NASCAR Cup Series Race in Chicago, Sunday. That’s the highest ratings for a NASCAR Race since the Daytona 500 in February on FOX. The peak was 5.3 million at the end of the race. Chicago viewers tuned in. The race got over a 9 rating in Chicago. For the Daytona 500, Chicago only had a 3 rating.

Also minimum wages went up just before the Fourth of July Holiday. Listen for more below: