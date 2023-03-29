Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

NASCAR has landed another big founding corporate partner for its street race in Chicago this summer. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois joins McDonald’s as a founding partner. Together they are two of Chicago’s biggest companies. NASCAR says Blue Cross will get official presenting, marketing and promotional rights along with branding all over the race’s footprint. The Grant Park 220 and The Loop 121 races will be July 1-2.

Also, single-family home values in the Chicago-area shot up 4.8% in January compared to a year ago.