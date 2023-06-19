Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Employees at the Museum of Science & Industry are the latest cultural workers in Chicago to form a union. 140 employees will be member of a bargaining unit called Museum of Science & Industry Workers United. Those employees work in the museum’s guest experience, guest operations and education departments. It’s the seventh workplace in Chicago to join Cultural Workers United. Others include The Art Institute of Chicago, the Field Museum, the Notebaert Nature Museum, and Newberry Library.

Also, the majority of employees at first time venture capital funds in Chicago are women for the first time ever. Listen for more below: