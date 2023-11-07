Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Motorola Solutions has hit a milestone. The Chicago-based company’s stock price closed above $300 Monday.The record close came after MSI posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings. Motorola makes police radios, dispatch equipment and related software and video products. It reported 8% higher sales during the quarter. Operating cash flow nearly doubled. Motorola Solutions also raised its revenue and earnings expectations for the full year.

Also, the Chicago-based company that makes snack foods says it will raise prices next year on some products. Listen for more below: