More than 17,000 Caterpillar employees will continue to work in Illinois when the company moves its corporate headquarters to Texas, according to the governor’s office.

Also, Vancouver-based women’s fashion boutique Aritzia is taking over the former home of The Gap at 555 N. Michigan. The store will move into 46,000-square-feet there according to the Tribune. Listen for more below: