Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Robotic personal delivery vehicles could soon be delivering more restaurant meals and groceries on and near the University of Illinois campus in Chicago. A city council committee has given the green light for expansion of the robotic delivery pilot program.

Also, a company that provides COVID-19 tests has started putting vending machines with tests on college campuses across the country.