Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

More job cuts are one the way for Walgreens. The Deerfield-based company says it’ll cut 400 jobs next month, closing its distribution center in Downstate Edwardsville. This after the company announced some 500 Corporate jobs will be eliminated. They also have plans to close 150 stores nationwide and another 300 in the U.K. Walgreens said they want to find ways to better ship orders to customers’ homes through their stores.

Also, Honda is recalling over 100-thousand vehicles due to brake issues. Listen for more below: