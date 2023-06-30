Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Traveling this Weekend? AAA says nearly 3 million Illinoisans will make at least one trip of 50 miles or more between now and July 4th. That’s 120,000 more travelers than last year, which set a record high.

If you’re driving, gas prices nationally are unchanged from last week. GasBuddy says average gas prices in Chicago are down 8.5 cents, but nearly 5 cents a gallon more than a month ago.

If you’re cooking out this 4th of July, food will be more affordable than last year. Listen for more below: