You’ll be seeing more e-scooters in Chicago’s Loop. Crain’s reports Lime is doubling its fleet to 2,000 and expanding into downtown. The company received permission from the Chicago Department of Transportation for the expansion.

Illinois headquartered State Farm insurance is making a big investment in security company ADT.