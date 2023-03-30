Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The number of workers back at the office has ticked up. The company that handles security swipes into and out of office buildings says the number is at nearly 51%. Kastle Systems has been keeping track of those security badge swipes. The Chicago metro just hit 50.8%. That’s ahead of most of the other big cities where the average is 48.4%. Los Angeles is at 47.8% and New York is at 47%.

Also, good news about Illinois' finances.