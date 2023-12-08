Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The company whose technology made Tide Pods and other single-dose detergent products possible is moving into an innovation center in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. Monosol has signed a lease for about 35,000 square feet at the 1375 W. Fulton location. Crain’s reports the Merrillville-based company plans to open the new space around the middle of next year. Two buildings at the location make up what’s being called Fulton Labs and it’s 98% leased to various life-sciences and lab-based users.

Also, a Chicago startup called Babygami has won the top prize at TechRise Chicago’s pitch competition. Listen for more below: