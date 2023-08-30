Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Snack behemoth Mondelez International may add Hostess Brands to its family of goodies. Hostess is reportedly considering a sale and Mondelez is among the potential buyers. General Mills, PepsiCo and Hershey have also shown interest. Should Mondelez make the acquisition, it would bring Twinkie back under the ownership of a Chicago-area company. The Twinkie was first developed in 1930 by Continental Baking in Schiller Park. Production of the snack cake continued there until 2014. Hostess has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential sale.

Also, a discrimination lawsuit against McDonald’s will move forward after a federal judge refused to dismiss the case. Listen for more below: