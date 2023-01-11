Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based Molson Coors has introduced a new canned, non-alcoholic cocktail called Roxie. The drink is inspired by the craft cocktail craze and it’ll be marketed to 21-to-34-year-olds looking for non-alcoholic options. Roxie has 90 calories per 12-ounce serving. It comes in three flavors, including mango, pineapple and passion fruit. Roxie will be sold direct to consumer through the Molson Coors website. It’s not available in stores or bars.

Also, after 42 years of Pepsi products, the Cubs are bringing Coke back to the friendly confines. Listen for more below: