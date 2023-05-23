Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago says business conditions in the Midwest have improved slightly this month but are still near the lowest level in a decade. The Survey of Economic Conditions showed improvement for manufacturing but a decline for non-manufacturing businesses. The territory covered by the report includes five states around Chicago. It also showed inflation pressures declining and labor spending coming under control as well. The Fed survey’s negative reading indicates a pessimistic outlook for business activity moving forward.

Also, a Chicago startup that sells insurance to residential rental property owners has raised more than $25 million in a funding round. Listen for more below: