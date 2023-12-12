Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Riverwoods-based Discover Financial Service has named Michael Rhodes its new president and CEO. He’ll take over sometime before March 6 and will replace Roger Hochschild who stepped down last August. Hochschild resigned following the disclosure of regulatory issues relating to the misclassification of credit cards. Discover has been shopping around its student loan business and says it plans to focus on core banking products moving forward. Rhodes comes from TD Bank.

Also, a Chicago medical device startup has raised $2 million to help it bring a blood clot treatment to market. Listen for more below: