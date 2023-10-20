Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago’s Metropolitan Brewing has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company says it’s dealing with a slump in retail sales, debt and a rent dispute. Its taproom and brewery overlooks the Chicago river near Rockwell and Belmont. In its filing, Metropolitan Brewing says it won’t make it through the winter without a comprehensive restructuring or sale. Metropolitan launched in 2008. It’s one of Chicago’s oldest craft breweries.

Also, Gibsons Restaurant Group is preparing to open a new location in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. Listen for more below: