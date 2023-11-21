Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The latest home price data for Chicago is out. Prices came in flat during October in Chicago but the greater metro area saw an increase. The nine-county metro area median price went up 5.8% to $317,500 compared to a year ago. Chicago’s median home price was unchanged at $320,000 after two months of increases. Home prices went up 3.4% nationally compared to a year earlier.

Also, another downtown Chicago company is downsizing its headquarters.