Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Megabus is returning to Chicago. The company is teaming with Miller Transportation to launch and expand its services. The partnership will increase service options in 56 cities and connect Chicago to 23 cities. The partnership will also enhance service in Louisville, Detroit, Memphis and Nashville. Megabus suspended service in Chicago in 2020 when demand dropped because of the COVID pandemic. The company had already been cutting back service starting in 2016.

Also, owners have revealed the replacement for Chicago’s Tavern on Rush. Listen below for more: