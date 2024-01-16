Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Northfield-based Medline has completed its acquisition of United Medco, and the company says it marks a significant milestone in the growth of Medline’s health plans business. Medline is a manufacturer and supplier of medical supplies and solutions. United Medco provides supplemental benefits to Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and commercial insurance. Medline says the transaction will augment the company’s distribution capabilities and member engagement solution offerings.

Also, Boeing has one of the market’s sharper losses as worries continue about troubles for its 737 Max 9 aircraft following the recent in-flight blowout of an Alaska Airlines jet. Listen for more below: