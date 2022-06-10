Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based McDonald’s is trying to speed up the drive-thru experience, particularly wait times in line. And to get that done, the company is cutting some healthy food from the menu. Nutritious menu options like grilled-chicken sandwiches, salads and fruit and yogurt parfaits are gone and likely won’t return anytime soon.

Also, several private equity firms are interested in buying Chicago’s Grubhub. Bloomberg says the interested parties include Apollo Global Management. Listen for more below: