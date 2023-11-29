Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

McDonald’s is launching a new adult Happy meal. This one will feature DJ and streetwear style creator Kerwin Frost and will include an updated version of McNugget Buddies. Ad Age says the Kerwin Frost Box will include either a 10-piece chicken McNuggets or Big Mac, fries, soft drink and McNugget Buddy toy. Six different toys will be available including Kerwin Frost, Don Bernice and Uptown Moe among others. The meal will be available starting December 11th.

Also, there’s a new sign of life for struggling online deal company Groupon. Listen for more below: