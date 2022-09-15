This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, photo shows the sign on the McDonald’s on 42nd Street near Times Square in New York. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

McDonald’s is expanding its downtown Chicago headquarters. The company has announced plans to move its innovation center from Romeoville in 2023 and bring up to 120 suburban employees to the West Loop. The center will focus on creating restaurant solutions and technologies. McDonald’s is calling the new center Speedee Labs.

Also, the agency that runs McCormick Place is looking for ideas about fixing up the convention center's Lakeside Center.