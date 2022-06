Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

McDonald’s is working on changes to its U.S. franchising system that could include stricter review for franchisees looking to keep their restaurants. Crain’s reports McDonald’s notified franchisees via email earlier this week. Those franchises are subject to review every 20 years.

New research that included the University of Chicago shows remote work could help tame inflation in the U.S. Listen for more below: