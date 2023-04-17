Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

McDonald’s is changing up the way it makes Big Macs and also their Classic Cheeseburgers. The changes involve the tenth-pound burgers used in McDonald’s hamburgers and cheeseburgers and in the McDouble, Double Cheeseburger and Big Mac. One change involves a new softer bun that’ll be toasted. The other changes include melted cheese and nearly caramelized onions. Big Macs will also get more special sauce so that customers get more sauce in each bite. Grill settings are also being adjusted to improve the sear on the burgers.

Also, Crain’s is out with its Privately Held Companies list and Bloomington-based State Farm is once again at the top in Illinois. Listen for more below: