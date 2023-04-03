Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

McDonald’s has shut down its U.S. offices this week as it begins to inform corporate employees about layoffs and reassignments. The Chicago-based company has told employees to work from home starting today so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually. Employees were told to cancel all in-person meetings at its headquarters. It’s unclear how many employees will be laid off. Other workers could be moved to new positions and their teams reorganized. It’s part of a larger McDonald’s reorganization.

Also, Chicago’s Archer Daniels Midland is considering pulling back its operations in Russia. Listen for more below: