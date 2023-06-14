Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based McDonald’s has been ranked one of the world’s most valuable brands. The Kantar Most Valuable Global Brands report puts the Golden Arches at number five, up from sixth place last year. Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have the top four spots. According to the report, the total brand value of the world’s top 100 brands is nearly $7 trillion this year.

Also, a startup focused on preventing food waste has raised $10 million in a Series C round of funding. Listen for more below: