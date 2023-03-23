Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

McDonald’s has been named a founding sponsor of NASCAR’s upcoming Chicago street race in Grant Park. The event is scheduled for July 1-2. A NASCAR spokesperson says it’s significant to get a local company as a headline sponsor. NASCAR and McDonald’s say the partnership will also support community programs, including those aimed at helping local teens. NASCAR says McDonald’s will have official presenting, marketing and promotional rights and on-course branding and at the start-finish line at Buckingham Fountain.

Also, air taxi service is coming to O’Hare Airport, and it could be up and running just in time to lessen some of the impact of the Kennedy Expressway project. Listen for more below: