Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago-based McDonald’s is making plans to grow this year. The company expects to open 1,900 new restaurants in 2023. About 400 of those will be in the U.S., Australia and several European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. The company teased the growth plans as it reported fourth quarter earnings. It predicts 4% unit growth this year from the new restaurants. McDonald’s hasn’t increased its domestic store count since 2014. That earnings report shows global sales rose 12.6% in the final months of 2022, surpassing a forecast of 8% growth.

Also, more job cuts are coming at Chicago-based Groupon. Listen for more below: