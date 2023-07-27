This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, photo shows the sign on the McDonald’s on 42nd Street near Times Square in New York.. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A new type of store is in development at McDonald’s. It’ll be called CosMc’s and will hit test markets sometime early next year. The company’s CEO teased the new format during an earnings call but provided few details. It’s named after a character from McDonaldland who appeared in the 1980’s and 90’s. The alien character visited earth to satisfy his cravings. McDonald’s announced earlier this year it had plans to open more stores around the world, including here in the U.S. In its earnings report, the Chicago-based company reported a 12% increase in same-store sales.

