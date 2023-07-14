Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

McCafe bakery items are being phased out at McDonald’s. Apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls are among the items disappearing from the menu. The company says it’s been listening to customers and adjusting the menu based on their likes and dislikes. The bakery items were added in 2020. Chocolate chip cookies, baked apple pies and frozen desserts will still be available at McDonald’s.

Also, venture capital funding in Chicago rose slightly in the second quarter. Listen for more below: