Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new pop-up with a Malibu Barbie Cafe is set to open in Chicago this summer. The opening is timed to coincide with the upcoming release of the Barbie movie. The exact location has not been announced yet. It’ll be open from June 7 through Sept. 15. The cafe will include a fast casual restaurant and will have a 1970’s Malibu feel. There’ll also be a full-size Barbie doll box that visitors can get into and take photos. The Barbie movie premiers July 21.

Also, a Chicago startup focusing on plant-based seafood alternatives has raised more than $5 million in a new funding round. Listen for more below: