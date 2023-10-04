Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Macy’s says it will open 30 new small-format stores after testing the concept in markets like Chicago. The retailer has a Market by Macy’s in Evergreen Park that opened last year. It also has smaller stores in Dallas, Atlanta and St. Louis. The smaller stores are about a fifth of the size of a typical mall-based store. The 30 new stores are set to open by the fall of 2025 with locations to be announced later.

Also, a new report shows dismal inclusion of Latinos on corporate boards in Illinois. Listen for more below: