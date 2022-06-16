Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

At a time when most department stores are pulling out of shopping centers, Macy’s is moving into one, in suburban Evergreen Park. Crain’s reports the retailer has signed a lease for the former Carson’s location in Evergreen Plaza.

Also, McDonald’s has agreed to pay $1.3 billion in France to settle a case in which the company was accused of tax evasion. French prosecutors say a Paris court approved the settlement. Listen for more below: