Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Lurie Children’s Hospital has chosen Schaumburg for its next out-patient center and has asked for state approval. The $56 million facility would replace Lurie’s out-patient locations in Arlington Heights, Hoffman Estates, and Huntley. The planned 70,000-square-foot facility would be located at 3 Hillcrest Blvd. If approved, construction would begin in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2025.

Also, Levy Restaurants has acquired a minority stake in Boka Restaurant Group, parent company of Girl & The Goat. Listen for more below: