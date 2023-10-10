Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new analysis of migration patterns shows a loss of Illinois residents has been largely offset by incoming immigrants. The figures, from the U.S. Census Bureau and Illinois Department of Revenue, show the state is becoming less rural, more educated, more foreign-born and higher-paid. More arrivals are also working, with about 200,000 additional workers paying income taxes. Hispanics make up the largest group of new arrivals in Illinois at 50,000. Nearly an equal number are Asian or Pacific Islanders. 63,000 of the new arrivals were young adults 18 to 24.

Also, the owner of Old Orchard mall in Skokie has inked new agreements to fill the space left empty when Lord & Taylor closed five years ago. Listen for more below: