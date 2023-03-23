People attend Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

As the Lollapalooza 2023 lineup is announced, a new report says the event contributed about $335 million dollars to the Chicago economy last year. That’s the equivalent of about 2,500 full-time jobs. The report by a Texas-based research group says the $335 million figure represents a 10% increase over 2021. The music festival generated about $4.2 million in amusement tax revenue for the city. And since 2010, Lollapalooza has generated more than $2 billion for the Chicago economy. Organizers recently signed a 10-year renewal deal with the city. For comparison, the NASCAR event this summer is projected to generate about $114 million for the local economy.

