Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A new report finds Lollapalooza boosted Chicago’s economy by almost half a billion dollars. The report was commissioned by Lollapalooza’s promoter and says the festival generated more than $442 million. That’s up from $336 million the year before. Lolla revenues have been climbing since 2019, despite a pause in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Also, a new ranking puts Illinois in the top ten states for clean-vehicle jobs.