Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Lollapalooza and the City of Chicago have formalized a deal that will keep the music festival in Grant Park for the next 10 years. The agreement could generate $4 billion in economic impact during the next decade.

Also, McDonald’s has ended a test of the McPlant sandwich in U.S. stores. Listen for more below: