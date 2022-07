Weber Inc. grills are displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange prior to the company’s IPO, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

A leadership change is in the works for grill maker Weber. The Palatine-based company says CEO Chris Scherzinger is leaving and will be replaced in the interim by the chief technology officer.

Also, it’s taken more than 800 days but 100 applicants have finally received licenses to open marijuana dispensaries in Illinois. Listen for more below: