Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Chicago Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky is among a group of lawmakers urging the Federal Trade Commission to block Kroger’s proposed purchase of Albertstons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertstons owns Jewel-Osco. The lawmakers say the FTC should look closely at monopoly issues and a past history of what they described as labor and consumer abuses. Their letter cited the companies’ history of “aggressive profiteering” during the pandemic as an example of how a larger, merged company might act if the purchase goes through.

Also, Chicago-based McDonald's has posted better-than-expected earnings after raising its menu prices.