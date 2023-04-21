A row of old wooden homes with front lawns and a sidewalk in the North Center neighborhood of Chicago. (James Andrews/Getty Images)

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The latest report on home prices in the Chicago area is a mixed bag. Illinois Realtors says home prices dropped in Chicago while remaining flat in the greater Chicago area. Home prices have dropped for five straight months in Chicago with the median price now at $334,000 after falling 3.2% last month. Dropping single-family homes prices drove the decline. Single-family home prices are down nearly 9% compared to a year ago. Home prices were flat for the nine-county metropolitan area with the median price at $310,000.

Also, more McDonald’s franchisees are backing legislation that would give them more power over how they run their restaurants. Listen for more below: