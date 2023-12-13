Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The parent company of Mariano’s, Kroger, says thousands of employees working remotely will have to be in the office for most of the workweek starting in February. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the U.S. and runs Mariano’s locally. The employees were told they’ll have to be in the office three to five days a week starting Feb. 5, up from two days a week. The new rules impact about 5,800 workers including some in Chicago.

Also, the latest survey of security swipes shows 55.6% of Chicago workers are back in the office. Listen for more below: