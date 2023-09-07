Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Grocery store chains Kroger and Albertsons are in talks with a third-party company to buy some stores, in a move aimed at winning regulatory approval for their merger. Bloomberg reports some stores could be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The companies had previously said between 100 and 400 stores could be sold or spun off to help the merger go through. It’s unclear how many stores C&S might buy. There’s been no comment from the three companies. Kroger owns Mariano’s in the Chicago area and Albertsons owns Jewel-Osco.

Also, the City of Chicago wants to become a primary food hub for the country. Listen for more below: