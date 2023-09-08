Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Kroger and Albertsons have agreed to sell 413 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers as the companies try to win antitrust approval for their $24.6 billion merger. C&S will pay $1.9 billion in cash for the stores, which are mostly located in the West and here in the Midwest. 14 Kroger-owned stores in Illinois will be part of the sale and C&S is also purchasing the Mariano’s brand name. After the merger, any Mariano’s store still owned by Kroger would be re-branded to a Kroger or Albertsons store. Kroger hasn’t said which 14 stores are being sold or if they’re all Mariano’s. C&S is a major grocery wholesaler that also operates Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly stores. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertsons owns Jewel-Osco.

Also, Illinois has landed an electric vehicle battery plant. Listen for more below: