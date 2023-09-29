Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Argo Tea may be about to make a comeback in Chicago. Crain’s reports the assets of Argo have been acquired by Chicago-based Planting Hope in a deal that closed last month. The company picked up the licenses for Argo’s eight remaining cafes. The CEO says there are plans to expand to managed locations like hospitals. Argo Tea launched in Chicago back in 2003 and, at its height, had 50 cafes, before bankruptcy.

Also, Chicago-based United Airlines is recruiting active-duty military pilots as it tries to increase its pilot corps. Listen for more below: