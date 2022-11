Dave Schwan has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Some good earnings news from Illinois-based John Deere. They reported fourth-quarter earnings of two-point-25 billion. On a per-share basis, Deere said it had net income of seven dollars-44 cents. These numbers beat Wall Street expectations.

Also, we are awaiting the minutes from November’s Federal Reserve meeting that might show interest rates going even higher. Listen for more below: