Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

The public will get a peek at what the Chicago Bears have planned when they move to Arlington Heights. On Sept. 8, the team will unveil its vision for a stadium-anchored entertainment district at the Arlington Park Racecourse site.

Also, Developers want to build a hotel and grocery store around the Pullman National Monument location in Chicago. Listen for more below: