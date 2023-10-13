Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

Illinois is among several states chosen to receive nearly $1 billion in federal funding to develop hydrogen as a clean energy source. The Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen, also known as MachH2, includes Illinois, Michigan and Indiana. It’s one of seven clean hydrogen hubs selected by the White House. Each of the hubs will spearhead projects aimed at creating large scale hydrogen production from sources including nuclear, natural gas and wind power. Hydrogen is one of several technologies that could become an alternative to fossil fuels for transportation and industry.

Also, the California Attorney General is preparing an anti-trust lawsuit to stop Kroger’s $24 billion dollar merger with rival grocery store chain Albertsons. Listen for more below: