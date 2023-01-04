Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute.

United Van Lines says the number of people moving out of Illinois pushed the state to second among most moved-from states in 2022. New Jersey was first. The rating is based on the inbound and outbound moves with the company. Illinois had an outbound rate of nearly 64% and an inbound rate of about 36% Springfield had the highest outbound rate at 73%. Chicago’s rate was 67%. According to the U.S. Census, Illinois population dropped 1.8% since 2020.

Also, regional leaders in the Chicago area are announcing a new partnership aimed at increasing economic development.